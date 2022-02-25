S. Korean actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19

SEOUL • South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has become the latest celebrity from the country to be infected with Covid-19.

His agency Awesome ENT said in a statement yesterday that he tested positive while using a self-test kit last Friday.

A polymerase chain reaction test confirmed he was positive the next day.

The statement said the actor, who has completed his three doses of Covid-19 vaccine including the booster shot, would usually test himself before going for his filming schedule.

It added that the 33-year-old has no major symptoms and is likely to be released from self-quarantine today.

Park is known for acting in television series such as Fight For My Way (2017), What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018) and Itaewon Class (2020).

He is also heading to Hollywood to join the cast of The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), alongside actresses Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, although it has not been revealed what his role is.

Other South Korean celebrities who have been infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks include BTS singer V, singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actor Lee Byung-hun and his wife and actress Lee Min-jung.