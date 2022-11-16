Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell find kindred spirits in each other while filming Christmas comedy Spirited

LOS ANGELES – What happens when you put two larger-than-life funnymen in the same room – and the same film?

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have each headlined plenty of comedies: Reynolds, the Deadpool superhero blockbusters (2016 and 2018), and Ferrell, beloved classics such as Elf (2003) and Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004).

But they share the screen for the first time in Spirited, a musical comedy adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol.

Premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, it puts a new spin on the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miser transformed into a kinder man after visits from ghosts from the past, present and future.

In this version, Ferrell is the Ghost of Christmas Present, who every year chooses one Scrooge-like character to be reformed by a similar visit.

But this time, the man he picks, Clint Briggs (Reynolds), turns the tables on the Ghost and has the latter re-examining his own life choices.

The two actors’ chemistry was on display when they chatted with reporters over Zoom about the film, which they say pushed them far outside their comfort zones because of the big musical numbers.

They oscillate between sincere and goofy at the drop of a hat, as when The Straits Times asks how their chemistry was on set.

Says Canadian star Reynolds, 46: “I have wanted to work with Will my whole career.

“I think you’d struggle to find an actor who’s contributed more to the comedic lexicon – anywhere, ever. People are doing (a) Will Ferrell (impression) even when they don’t realise they’re doing a Will Ferrell impression, sometimes.

“My biggest challenge working with Will was to not do an impression of Will Ferrell to Will Ferrell, because I’ve stolen from him my whole life, my whole career.”