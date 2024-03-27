Ruptured ovarian cyst made actress Julie Tan prioritise her health

Tan stars in one of three storylines that make up Good Goodbye, which opens in Singapore cinemas on March 28. It revolves around the subject of palliative care and follows the journey of three terminally ill patients and their loved ones.

Tan plays Cindy, a medical social worker living with cancer who develops a romance with a nurse named Zheng (Tosh Zhang).

Cancer, and other critical illnesses, can strike at any age – something Tan is deeply aware of, following several health scares in her life.

In 2018, an episode with gallstones – lumps of solid material that form in the gallbladder – landed her in hospital. She experienced pain, fever and nausea, and spent four days there.

And two years ago, she pushed herself to attend a work event despite suffering severe pain in her abdomen, which turned out to be an ovarian cyst rupture.

She recalls: “I was at a Louis Vuitton event at Marina Bay Sands and the pain got so bad that I couldn’t even stand. It was like someone took a knife and twisted it in my gut. I asked to go home and had to be wheeled out (of the venue) in a wheelchair.

“I thought maybe it was gallstones again and I didn’t want to go to the hospital immediately. I even went home to take off my make-up before I went to the specialist for gallstones. But it turned out to be a ruptured ovarian cyst and I had to be admitted to the hospital. By then, I had been in pain for eight hours.”

Fortunately for Tan, it was a small cyst which required little treatment beyond pain medication and a brief stay in hospital, but it was still a wake-up call.

“I was so used to carrying on even when I was sick that I neglected my health. It taught me to really prioritise my health and learn that while I want to be professional, I cannot force myself to keep going when something is wrong.”

Tan may not work with cancer patients in real life – as her character, Cindy, does on a daily basis – but the star’s grandfather succumbed to lung cancer when she was a child.

“I remember visiting him in Malaysia and he could hardly breathe. He used to be quite plump, but after the cancer, he got so skinny and frail. It was the first time I realised life is very fragile,” she says.

Local actress Teo Ser Lee – who plays a speech therapist helping a father (played by Andie Chen) and his child with brain cancer in another of the film’s storylines – has also lost a loved one to the disease.