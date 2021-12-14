Running Man's Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for Covid-19

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk of Running Man fame tested positive for Covid-19, his agency said on Monday (Dec 13).

Yoo, 49, went for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after he was told on Saturday that he had been in close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, said the agency.

Yoo had received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in September.

After he tested negative on Saturday, Yoo was instructed to take a second PCR test on Monday, which came out positive later the same day.

"All his engagements have been cancelled for now. We will be taking all actions, complying with government measures and the Korean Disease Control and Prevention agency guidelines," said the agency, Antenna.

According to an Antenna official, people who have been in close contact with Yoo have not been revealed, as an epidemiological study is in progress.

"All artistes and staff at Antenna took PCR tests after Yoo was found positive," the official told The Korea Herald.

Yoo appears on several variety programmes, including SBS' Running Man (2010 to present), tvN's You Quiz On The Block (2018 to present) and MBC's Hang Out With Yoo (2019 to present).

He will not be participating in both Running Man and the annual SBS Entertainment Awards on Saturday, which Yoo has been attending for the past 11 years.

"The original six members will film Running Man without show host Yoo," an SBS official said on Tuesday.

Although the cast and staff of You Quiz On The Block have not been in close contact with Yoo, filming was cancelled for that show as well.

Television network MBC announced on Monday that a special concert organised by Hang Out With Yoo will be postponed from its scheduled date of Wednesday.

Other South Korean celebrities who have been hit by breakthrough Covid-19 infections recently include singer-songwriter Yoo Hee-yeol, Choi Si-won of boy group Super Junior and actress Yoon Eun-hye.