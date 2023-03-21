Running Man star Song Ji-hyo praised for using sign language to communicate with Malaysian fans

Actress Song Ji-hyo was seen communicating with a fan using sign language at an event in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTOS: MY_SONGJIHYO/INSTAGRAM, @SNGMSYN/TIKTOK
KUALA LUMPUR – South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo recently won the hearts of netizens after a video of her interacting with disabled Malaysian fans went viral on social media.

According to reports, the 41-year-old – a regular cast member of the South Korean variety show Running Man (2010 to present) – was in Malaysia to attend the Watsons K-Beauty Festa event on March 17 and 18 at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur.

In a video posted on TikTok last Saturday by fan account @sngmsyn, Song is seen using sign language to communicate with disabled fans at the event.

“Song Ji-hyo knows how to use sign language. She used it to communicate with her fans. She’s really the sweetest and best girl,” @sngmsyn captioned the post.

The clip has gained more than 1.6 million views and 291,800 likes, with many praising the star for her humility and thoughtfulness.

“I swear she’s the best when it comes to fan service. No one rivals her. She’s genuinely kind and attentive to all her fans,” TikTok user @140297jh_ replied under the post.

This is not the first time Song’s kind demeanour has caught the attention of Malaysian netizens.

In November 2022, the actress made headlines after rushing to help a fan who had fallen over during her arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, despite being heavily guarded by security personnel. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

