Running Man star Ji Ye-eun to marry dancer Vata in December

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Ji Ye-eun (left), a regular cast member of popular variety series Running Man, is set to marry dancer-choreographer Vata after roughly a year of dating.

SEOUL – South Korean star Ji Ye-eun, a regular cast member of popular variety series Running Man, is set to marry dancer and choreographer Vata in December after roughly a year of dating.

An official from Ji’s agency, CP Entertainment, confirmed the news to The Korea Herald on Sept 2.

“The two have promised to spend their lives together, based on their deep faith in each other,” the agency said. “We ask for your warm congratulations and support as they prepare to embark on a new chapter together.”

Ji graduated from Korea National University of Arts and made her acting debut in 2017 in the web drama How To.

She later rose to prominence through SNL Korea (2011 to 2025), the Korean adaptation of the long-running American sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, and SBS’ globally popular variety show Running Man (2010 to present).

Vata, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyun, is a dancer and choreographer who leads the dance crew We Dem Boyz.

He gained wider recognition after finishing as the runner-up on TV channel Mnet’s dance competition series Street Man Fighter in 2022.

Ji and Vata, who were both born in 1994, reportedly grew close through their shared faith at church before beginning a relationship in 2025. They have been dating publicly since April. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK