Rumour that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are dating sends social media into meltdown

Even though DeuxMoi labelled the post as “read with caution”, other anonymous sources chimed in with alleged details of the romance, such as seeing the pair on holiday in Aspen and Turks and Caicos Islands in recent months.

A video of them meeting at Paris Fashion Week also resurfaced on Twitter.

Although representatives from both parties have not commented on the rumour, netizens have been having a field day, mostly reacting with disbelief.

“I hope this Timothee and Kylie Jenner thing is just a weird rumour submitted to DeuxMoi by Kris Jenner,” said one tweet, referring to the matriarch of the family who found fame on reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021).

Some netizens also joked that they hoped that the Kylie mentioned was Australian singer Kylie Minogue.

Others brought up another recent unlikely pairing: Jenner’s older sister Kendall, 27, is reportedly going out with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, 29.

Kylie Jenner, 25, was in an on-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, 31, for years until January, and they share two children. She is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics and the fourth-most-followed person on Instagram.

Chalamet, 27, who had a breakout role in 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name, has been linked in the past to pop star Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, and actor Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 23.