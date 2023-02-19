Rumour of romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny goes viral

LOS ANGELES – American model Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny have sent Twitter and TikTok into a frenzy after they were rumoured to be dating.

Anonymous gossip site DeuxMoi, which frequently posts eyewitness accounts of celebrities out and about, wrote last Saturday: “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.”

DeuxMoi later named the woman as Jenner, 27, citing multiple witnesses who claimed to have seen her making out with Bad Bunny, 28.

Bad Bunny fans were devastated by the alleged romance, lighting up social media with outraged memes and reaction gifs, and leaving comments on Jenner’s Instagram account to leave him alone.

Both parties have not commented on the rumour.

Kendall, who is best known for being on reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021), broke up with professional basketball player Devin Booker in November 2022 and has been single since.

Grammy winner Bad Bunny has been dating Puerto Rican model and jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017, but there has been talk that they have broken up.