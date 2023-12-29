'Rude and inappropriate': Sophie Marceau remembers actor Gerard Depardieu

PARIS - Sophie Marceau, one of France’s best-loved actresses, said in an interview published on Dec 28 that film icon Gerard Depardieu, accused of rape, was “rude and inappropriate” when they worked together, and targeted women with low-level jobs on set, not the stars.

Marceau, whose career started in France and internationally with La Boum (The Party) in 1980, when she was 13, has since starred in dozens of films and directed a few more.

The actress gained added international fame for her role in the 1995 film Braveheart and for playing a villain in the 1999 James Bond action movie The World Is Not Enough.

She worked with Depardieu on the set of Police in 1985, a film noir involving a jaded policeman and a mysterious woman.

Depardieu’s attitude was “rude and inappropriate”, she told the Dec 28 edition of Paris Match weekly magazine.

“He didn’t target great actresses, he went more for low-level assistants,” she said.

“Vulgarity and provocation have always been his tradecraft,” Marceau said.

“Everybody loved him for it”, Marceau observed, but said she publicly denounced his behaviour which she found “unbearable”, already at the time.

‘A nuisance’

But “many people turned on me, trying to make it look like I was being a nuisance”, she said.

Depardieu, who has made more than 200 films and television series, was charged with rape in 2020 and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women.

The actor, who turned 75 on Dec 27, has faced fresh scrutiny over sexually explicit comments including one about a young girl riding a horse during a 2018 trip to North Korea that were broadcast for the first time in a documentary on national television this month.

The footage caused condemnation from feminist groups and across the political spectrum.

But President Emmanuel Macron came to Depardieu’s defence last week, claiming the actor was the target of “a manhunt”.

Mr Macron said he felt “huge admiration” for Depardieu, whom he called “an immense actor”.

The remarks caused a fresh round of outrage.

Generation.s Feministe, a feminist collective, said they were “an insult” to all women who had suffered sexual violence.

The president’s remarks were “not just scandalous but also dangerous”, added Ms Maelle Noir of the Nous Toutes association.

Former president Francois Hollande said he was “not proud of Gerard Depardieu” after seeing the footage.