Ruby Lin rejected Dee Hsu for role in Light The Night

TAIPEI • Actress-host Dee Hsu had wanted to appear on Taiwanese drama Light The Night, which is about the women working at a nightclub in Taipei in the 1980s.

However, its producer and lead actress Ruby Lin, 45, who plays mamasan Rose, turned her down.

In an Instagram post last Friday, Hsu, 43, posted a photo of herself (left) and joked that she had told her daughter that good looks run in the family. It is unclear which daughter she was referring to as she has three.

A fan commented that Hsu was very suitable for a cameo in Light The Night, which has been a hit on Netflix since its first season was released on Nov 26. A second season will drop on Dec 30.

However, Hsu then revealed: "I did ask Ruby and she very tactfully rejected me."

In a follow-up story by Taiwanese news portal SET News Channel last Saturday, she said: "Ruby did not give a reason, but could it be that I would be too natural in the role?"

Known for being outspoken and quick-witted, Hsu brushed off talk that she was hurt by the rejection.

"This is such a small matter, it doesn't hurt me at all. I have experienced bigger winds and bigger waves," said the show business veteran of more than 20 years.

She added jokingly: "These words I just said even sound like lines from the show."

Hsu said she had had her eye on the meaty role of Rose and would have loved to act opposite Taiwanese-British actor Rhydian Vaughan, 33, who plays the character's screenwriter love interest.