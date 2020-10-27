Ruby Lin deletes photos with husband after spat in public

Is the marriage of My Fair Princess actress Ruby Lin on the rocks?

The question arose after Lin and her husband, actor Wallace Huo, were seen quarrelling in public last week. The Taiwanese actress has also deleted her recent photos with Huo on social media.

Lin, 44, and Huo, 39, married in 2016 and they have a three-year-old daughter.

However, they have been dogged by rumours of divorce since late last year, in part because of a lack of display of affection between them in public.

On Oct 6, Lin seemed to have put the rumours to rest when she posted several photos of her with Huo and a photo of her hand holding their three-year-old daughter's hand while wearing identical bracelets.

Lin, who shot to fame with the period drama My Fair Princess (1998) and recently acted in the Taiwanese crime thriller The Victim's Game, had captioned the photos: "Are you smiling today", with hashtags such as #theworld willbebetterwithmoresmilesandkindness and #everydayisadayfilledwithloveandhope.

However, the rumour mill went into overdrive last Friday when they were filmed by Taiwan's Apple Daily quarrelling openly in the streets last Wednesday.

According to the Taiwanese newspaper, they went their separate ways after the argument, with Huo driving back home without his wife, while Lin was seen in tears walking aimlessly on the streets.

When approached by Apple Daily last Thursday, Lin told the newspaper she and Huo were merely discussing things and had raised their voices due to a difference in opinion.

She said she wanted to take a stroll after her meal, and had asked Huo to fetch the car.

She denied she had been crying, and claimed that, as the rain got heavier, she sought shelter in a park. She said she took a taxi home eventually.

It is uncertain if the deleted photos were linked to the quarrel last Wednesday.

Last month, Lin denied talk that she and Huo were on the verge of divorcing.