Roxanne Tong wishes fiance’s ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong a happy marriage

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong has sent her blessings to actress Jacqueline Wong, who tied the knot in late October.

Wong, the former girlfriend of Tong’s fiance Kenneth Ma, posted a photo of herself in a pool with an overturned unicorn float on social media last Saturday. The caption read: “It is not easy to be an influencer.”

The photo has sparked speculation that Wong was hinting that she has beaten Tong, who is a big fan of unicorns.

Wong, 34, and Ma, 49, broke up in 2019 after she was embroiled in a cheating scandal with married singer Andy Hui.

She married musician Lai Man Wang, drummer of Cantopop band RubberBand, on Oct 27.

“I feel that we don’t need to be over-sensitive,” Tong said at a promotional event on Sunday, referring to Wong’s photo. “We have our own lives now and she is very happy. I also wish her happiness in her marriage and new life.”

Tong, 36, also revealed to Hong Kong media more details of her upcoming wedding in December, disclosing that she and Ma are in the final stage of preparations.

The actress, who recently went to Paris with Ma to take their wedding photos, said that they will hold their wedding in South-east Asia before Christmas Day.

They plan to invite fewer than 80 guests to the wedding. She will have six bridesmaids, including her friends from secondary school, university and the entertainment industry.