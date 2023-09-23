Romeo and Juliet, but with a twist

Many are familiar with Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo and Juliet. But what if Juliet got to choose her own fate and rewrote her own ending? What if it marked a new beginning for her life? What would that look like?

Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, Tony-nominated Broadway smash hit musical & Juliet is making its Asian premiere at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Bringing a fresh twist to Juliet’s story, the musical is a celebration of self-discovery and second chances. From Sep 21 to Oct 15, expect to have the best night out at a theatre with pop anthems from the legendary Max Martin – Since U Been Gone, Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life, That’s The Way It Is, Can’t Stop the Feeling, and many more.

Prices for tickets to this coming-of-age musical range from $68 to $238 and SPH subscribers can enjoy an exclusive 15 per cent off all ticket categories for all performances.

Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/juliet to book your tickets from now till Oct 15. Join Juliet as she tells a different side of her story!

