Romance, crime and mischief

1. LUPIN

Premieres on Netflix on June 11

This French thriller about professional thief Assane Diop, who styles himself after the fictional gentleman thief Arsene Lupin, returns for the second half of its first season and picks up where it left viewers hanging.

Assane (played by French star Omar Sy), whose personal vendetta against the powerful Hubert Pellegrini (played by Herve Pierre) has put his family in harm's way, has to figure out how to take down his nemesis.

2. THE NAKED DIRECTOR 2

Premieres on Netflix on June 24

The raunchy Japanese drama, loosely based on the life of infamous adult video director Toru Muranishi, returns with Takayuki Yamada (Densha Otoko, 2005) reprising the title role.

As Muranishi becomes more well-known in Japan, his ambition grows but his relationships with his close associates deteriorate.

3. MOONLIGHT

Available on iQiyi International

An adorable romance about an A-list author, Zhou Chuan, and rookie editor Chu Li, who tries to convince him that she would make a good editor for him.

Zhou is initially dismissive, but later discovers that Chu is actually his closest online friend. Actor Ryan Ding (The Romance Of Tiger And Rose, 2020) and girl group THE9's member Esther Yu play the leads.

4. HOSPITAL PLAYLIST 2

Premieres on Netflix on June 17

This medical K-drama, about five surgeons who play in a band as a way to relax from their stressful work, is a salve of a show – heartwarming, down-to-earth and funny.

The five doctors, who are also best friends from school, save lives and sing songs while navigating their personal lives. Its well-received first season left some major threads, such as the romantic fates of its protagonists, unresolved. But fans can look forward to answers in the upcoming season.

It stars Kim Dae-myung, Yoo Yeonseok, Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do and Jung Kyung-ho.

5. MY ROOMMATE IS A GUMIHO

Available on iQiyi International and airs on tvN (StarHub TV Channel 824 and Singtel TV Channel 518) from June 3 on Thursdays and Fridays at 9.15pm

This fantasy-romance K-drama stars actor Jang Ki-yong (Search: WWW, 2019) and actress Lee Hye-ri (Reply 1988, 2015 to 2016).

Based on a webtoon titled Living Together, Jang plays a nine-tailed fox or gumiho, which has been living in the mortal world for more than 900 years and is on the verge of finally becoming human.

But when Lee Dam (Lee) accidentally swallows a fox bead that he needs to achieve his goal, they are forced to cohabit and come up with a solution.

6. LOKI

Premieres on Disney+ on June 9

Get ready for the return of Tom Hiddleston in the role of Loki, the trickster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this spin-off series that takes place after the events of the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame (2019), the god of mischief now exists in an alternate timeline.

7. LISEY'S STORY

Premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King and adapted by the author himself, this psychological thriller follows a woman named Lisey two years after the death of her famous novelist husband.

A series of unsettling events leads her to examine her memories of her marriage. Oscar winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice, 2014) stars in the title role.

8. CENTRAL PARK 2

Premieres on Apple TV+ on June 25

This animated musical comedy, which has a stellar voice cast that includes Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision, 2021) and Broadway musical Hamilton's original cast members Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr, is back with a new season.

The Tillerman family, who lives in the park in a castle, continues to battle elderly heiress Bitsy Brandenham, who plans to turn the park into condominiums and malls.

9. TRINITY OF SHADOWS

Premieres on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420) and HBO Go on June 13 at 9pm

A murder investigation is the focus of this Taiwanese crime drama.

While looking into the case, the lead detective and a rookie policeman are reprimanded for disobeying orders and sent to protect a public official with ties to the underworld.

The trio soon find themselves involved in a deadly power play. It stars actress Sandrine Pinna (Legend Of The Demon Cat, 2017), Kaiser Chuang (Who Killed Cock Robin, 2017) and Liu Kuan-ting (A Sun, 2019).

10. THE PENTHOUSE 3

Premieres on One (StarHub TV Channel 823/124 and Singtel TV Channel 513/604) on June 5 at 9.45pm and on Viu on the same day

This soapy K-drama about the world of the uber-rich living in the luxurious apartment building Hera Palace has captured viewers with its wild, twisty plot filled with affairs, bullying and faked deaths. The last season ended with an explosion that possibly killed Logan Lee, the love interest of major character Su-ryeon. Tune in to find out what happens in the aftermath in this third outing of The Penthouse, starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon and Park Eun-seok.