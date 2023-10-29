Rolling Stones top UK charts with new album Hackney Diamonds

Rolling Stones members (from left) Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ronnie Wood at a launch event for their new album Hackney Diamonds, at Hackney Empire in London, on Sept 26. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - English rock band The Rolling Stones topped the British music charts on Friday, securing their 14th British No. 1 album with new record Hackney Diamonds.

Rockers Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, who released the record on Oct 20, outsold the rest of the top five of the Official Albums Chart, the Official Charts Company said in a statement.

The band, which formed in 1962, join English rock band The Beatles, English singer Robbie Williams and American singer Bruce Springsteen as acts with the most studio albums - 11 - to reach No. 1 on Britain’s Official Albums Chart, it added.

Hackney Diamonds, the Stones’ first album of original material since 2005 and the first recording since drummer Charlie Watts died in August 2021, also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

The album also topped charts in Australia and Germany.

Critically-acclaimed Hackney Diamonds, a title that refers to broken glass after a robbery, features collaborations with former Beatle Paul McCartney, British singer Elton John and American singers Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga. Former Stones bass player Bill Wyman joins the rhythm section along with drummer Steve Jordan.

Lead singer Jagger, 80, and guitarists Richards, 79, and Wood, 76, recorded the 12-track album in London, New York, Los Angeles and Nassau. Watts features on two songs.

Elsewhere on the British Official Albums chart, American pop-punk group Blink-182 came in second with their ninth album One More Time..., which features the return of guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015.

British musician Kenya Grace once again topped the Official Singles Chart, with her song Strangers spending a third week at No. 1. REUTERS

