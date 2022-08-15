Rolling Stone's September issue pushed up to coincide with birthday of BTS member Jungkook

SEOUL - Reputable music magazine Rolling Stone will move up the publication of its September issue to coincide with the Sept 1 birthday of Jungkook, who is part of the superstar K-pop band BTS.

The issue was initially meant to land on Sept 6. In a first, the issue will also include an advertisement taken out by JungkookChina, a fan club for Chinese Jungkook fans.

In a statement on Twitter on Saturday (Aug 13), the fan club explained that the full-page colour advertisement was a recognition of the "the importance and worldwide influence of Rolling Stone Magazine".

"This will be the first-ever fan support project published in Rolling Stone; it will also mark the first official collaboration between the magazine and an artiste's fanbase," it added.

The club said it hoped that the advertisement will enable the greater exposure of Jungkook's music and "star power" in the wider world.

It is unclear how many people are part of this fan club, or how it paid for the advertisement, but its Twitter account has almost 95,000 followers.

A Rolling Stone media kit indicates that a four-colour, full-page advertisement in the print magazine would cost more than US$100,000 (S$137,000).

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, will turn 25 on his upcoming birthday. He is the youngest member of the seven-man music group.

BTS fans have made increasingly ardent declarations of their love for their idols in the last few years. Last year, a Japanese fan club arranged for a light show at the landmark Sapporo Tower in Hokkaido in support of Jungkook's 24th birthday.

And the year before, Chinese fans of BTS member Kim 'V' Taehyung arranged for a light show at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is the tallest building in the world.

The band recently celebrated their ninth anniversary and announced that they would be pursuing solo projects while continuing to do promotions as a group.