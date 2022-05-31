Roger Kwok gets flak for pulling down Moses Chan's mask

HONG KONG • Actor Moses Chan is known to be cautious and has often stuck to wearing a mask on television programmes even as other artistes go unmasked.

But he had his mask suddenly pulled down by fellow actor Roger Kwok during an interview for a TVB programme last week. Kwok has since drawn flak for being inconsiderate towards Chan, a father of three young children.

The incident took place when the duo, along with actor Kenneth Ma, were interviewed backstage during the TVB Anniversary Parade Programme 2022 last Thursday. The three are starring in the new medical drama, Big White Duel II.

Chan was the only one wearing a mask, while the other two actors and an interviewer were unmasked.

They were talking about filming advertisements when Kwok, 57, pulled down Chan's face covering suddenly and said jokingly: "Are you filming a mask commercial the whole day? Do you want to film a mask commercial?"

Chan, 51, looked a bit embarrassed as he took off his mask and said: "Okay, okay. I take it off so that you can take a look."

Kwok then said excitedly to the camera: "Yeah. I have finally taken off his mask."

While Kwok and Chan are known to be good friends, some netizens said Kwok was being inconsiderate as the pandemic was still ongoing and he should have respected Chan's wish to wear a mask. Other netizens praised Chan for remaining composed.

Chan has said in interviews that he wears a mask almost 24 hours a day, except when eating and bathing, in order to protect his family. He does so as he meets many people during his course of work.

He is married to actress Aimee Chan, 41, and they have three children aged between six and eight.