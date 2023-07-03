Rocker Mick Jagger, 79, reportedly engaged to former ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 36

LONDON – British rocker Mick Jagger, 79, is said to have proposed to former ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 36.

The couple have a six-year-old son, Deveraux, and have been together since 2014.

On a recent New York trip in June, The Rolling Stones frontman’s long-time American girlfriend had shown off a sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger, but when asked about it, said it was a promise ring.

However, British newspaper The Mirror reported last Saturday that they were engaged.

It quoted an unnamed source who said: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancee. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

The source added: “There are no plans for a wedding, but it means a lot to Melanie to be engaged – that is what she has been saying. All her friends are happy for her.”

Jagger has fathered eight children with five different women, with the oldest being his 52-year-old daughter Karin and the youngest Deveraux.

He was married to former actress Bianca Jagger from 1971 to 1978 and was with supermodel Jerry Hall from 1977 to 1999.

In 1990, Jagger and Hall had an unofficial marriage ceremony in Bali, which was later declared void.