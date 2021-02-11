Rocker Bruce Springsteen arrested on intoxicated driving charge

Springsteen (above, in a photo from his Facebook account) was arrested in New Jersey in November 2020.PHOTO: FACEBOOK
NEW YORK (AFP) - Rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey in November on a charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said on Wednesday (Feb 10).

The Born To Run singer was also cited on Nov 14, 2020, for reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a National Park Service spokesman said.

The 71-year-old rock icon will make a court appearance in the coming weeks, according to entertainment outlet TMZ, which broke the news.

Springsteen's representative did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.

The incident occurred a few weeks after The Boss released his 20th studio album, Letter To You - a return to the layered guitars, dramatic percussion and glockenspiel that swelled into the signature sound he coined with his E Street Band, the group he has performed with since 1972.

