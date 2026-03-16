Rock and metal band Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64

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Phil Campbell, the longest-serving guitarist of pioneering British rock band Motorhead, has died at 64 following complications from a major operation.

The Welsh musician’s death was announced by his family on the social media accounts of his band Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, which also comprise his three sons with wife Gaynor. According to the post, he had been in intensive care after a complex major operation.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi’,” the caption reads. “He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.”

His death was also announced on Motorhead’s social media platforms. “Phil was a wonderful guitarist, writer, performer, and musician who had Motorhead in his veins. He always led with his gift of guitar, and carried a great sense of humour, but most of all, Phil led with his heart. You could not be around him without a chuckle or twenty, because quite simply, Phil loved life and lived it with great joy.”

He joined Motorhead in 1984 after late frontman Lemmy Kilmister brought him on board to replace the previous guitarist, Scottish musician Brian Robertson.

Campbell made his recording debut on the band’s 1986 album Orgasmatron and went on to become their longest-serving guitarist.

Over three decades, he recorded 16 albums with the band, and played on fan favourite tracks such as Deaf Forever (1986), Eat The Rich (1987) and Born To Raise Hell (1993).

Formed in London in 1975, Motorhead sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Known for their speed, rawness and aggression, the band influenced many rock and metal bands such as American groups Metallica and Foo Fighters, as well as Brazilian band Sepultura.

Motorhead disbanded in 2015 following Kilmister’s death, and Campbell subsequently formed Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons with his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla.

Tributes have poured in from across the rock world on social media. Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee wrote that he was extremely sad about his former bandmate’s sudden passing. “He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with. His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding.”

Tony Iommi, guitarist from fellow rock and metal pioneers Black Sabbath, reminisced about the tours his band and Motorhead had done over the years. “He was a really nice guy, and we had some great times together. He will be sadly missed.”