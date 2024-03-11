Robert Downey Jr wins best supporting actor Oscar for Oppenheimer

LOS ANGELES – American actor Robert Downey Jr won his first Academy Award on March 10; a best supporting actor statue for his villainous turn in blockbuster period drama Oppenheimer.

Downey bested a stacked field that included two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), fan favourite Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) and Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction).

The 58-year-old Downey played Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the United States Atomic Energy Commission who mounted a behind-the-scenes campaign to strip scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer of his security clearance by tarring him as a communist.

Strauss’s efforts were later exposed during a congressional hearing as he sought confirmation to serve as President Dwight Eisenhower’s commerce secretary.

The actor thanked his “terrible childhood and the Academy – in that order” and his wife Susan, who he said “found me a snarling rescue pet” and “loved me back to life.”

He also acknowledged the cast and crew of Oppenheimer: “What we do is meaningful. What we decide to do is important,” he said.

Critics praised Downey for playing against his conventional type. Though he has played junkies, hustlers and fast-talkers, Downey is perhaps best known for his multiple film appearances as Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Downey was considered a frontrunner for the best supporting actor Oscar, having collected Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild trophies for his co-starring role.