Robert Downey Jr said to have paid for rehab for Armie Hammer

LOS ANGELES - Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr reportedly paid for a six-month rehab stay for actor Armie Hammer last year, after news broke of Hammer's struggles with drug, alcohol and sex issues.

According to a report in Vanity Fair magazine, which quoted an anonymous source, Downey, who had battled highly publicised addictions and scandals in the past, stepped in to help Hammer. Downey had also reportedly done so for other stars struggling with addiction.

Hammer, 35, is said to have spent almost half a year last year at a Florida rehabilitation facility, Guest House, which is on a secluded property and caters to "clients who have high-stress or high-visibility lifestyles such as business executives, politicians and entertainment professionals", according to its website.

A source close to both actors spoke to People magazine,said people in Hollywood who are struggling often look up to Downey, 57.

"They look to Robert as this beacon of someone who has overcome it (addiction) and is walking out on the other side and Robert takes that honour and responsibility very highly," according to People's source.

"He sees the strength that sobriety has given him and his family life and work life and he just wants to spread this message with other people, and it's not mutually exclusive to Armie," the source said. "He's done this with a lot of people. He's been such a tremendous help for several people in Hollywood that people don't know about. He's really helped heal a lot of people."

Hammer, whose career was devastated after a series of sexual abuse allegations in January 2021, is reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands as he is "totally broke", according to a source.

After the news broke last week, Vanity Fair reported that he flew to Los Angeles with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children to escape the press, which had descended on the Cayman Islands.

Hammer is said to be staying at a home owned by Downey and has attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Malibu, according to Vanity Fair's source.

Downey has spoken openly about struggling with addiction before he got sober in 2002, having made headlines in the late 1990s and early 2000s for being arrested and jailed multiple times over drug-related charges.