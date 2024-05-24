Robert Downey Jr gets help from Avengers to roast Chris Hemsworth at Walk of Fame ceremony

Chris Hemsworth received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23 with help from his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Downey kicked off the event by urging the crowd, who had gathered on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, to watch Hemsworth’s new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga three times, adding that the George Miller-directed actioner will “be the film of 2024”.

Paying tribute to the Australian actor – best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films (2011 to 2022) – Downey called Hemsworth “a remarkable human being” and “a legend”.

“Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true wit and depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you,” said the Iron Man star.

He then roasted Hemsworth, with witty contributions from their Avengers co-stars. Downey, 59, had assembled the core team to describe Hemsworth in three words.