Robert Downey Jr gets help from Avengers to roast Chris Hemsworth at Walk of Fame ceremony

Chris Hemsworth received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23 with help from his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr.
Downey kicked off the event by urging the crowd, who had gathered on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, to watch Hemsworth’s new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga three times, adding that the George Miller-directed actioner will “be the film of 2024”.
Paying tribute to the Australian actor – best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films (2011 to 2022) – Downey called Hemsworth “a remarkable human being” and “a legend”.
“Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true wit and depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you,” said the Iron Man star.
He then roasted Hemsworth, with witty contributions from their Avengers co-stars. Downey, 59, had assembled the core team to describe Hemsworth in three words.
Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the franchise, called Hemsworth “absurdly, annoyingly amazing”, said Downey, drawing much laughter from the audience.
Hulk star Mark Ruffalo “came in strong with ‘friend from work’”, a hilarious nod to their 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.
Downey said Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, nailed it when she described Hemsworth as a “sensitive leading lady”.
Leaving the best for the last, Downey left Hemsworth in fits of laughter when he delivered Captain America Chris Evans’ tribute: “Second-best Chris.”
Hemsworth’s actress-wife Elsa Pataky and their three children – India Rose, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10 – were also at the ceremony.
In his speech, Hemsworth, 40, thanked Pataky, whom he married in 2010, for putting aside her career to support his.
“I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive,” said Hemsworth.
“It doesn’t get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams to support mine and, again, I am forever in your debt.”