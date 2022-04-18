Robert Downey Jr, Blake Shelton dress up as Easter bunny for the holidays

The Hollywood stars celebrated with rabbit suits and colourful outfits over the Easter weekend. PHOTOS: ROBERTDOWNEYJR/INSTAGRAM, GWENSTEFANI/INSTAGRAM
LOS ANGELES - Over the Easter weekend, Hollywood stars celebrated with rabbit suits and colourful outfits.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, 57, posted two photos and a video of him and an unidentified person in bunny suits horsing around.

He captioned his post: "Rebirth and Renewal."

Meanwhile, singer Gwen Stefani's husband, country star Blake Shelton, 45, donned a full pink Easter bunny onesie, which included fluffy slippers with rabbit ears.

Stefani, 52, shared a clip on Instagram, calling him the Easter Blakey, and a number of photos of her family's celebrations on Instagram Stories.

Model Chrissy Teigen, 36, who is married to singer John Legend, 43, also shared well wishes on her Instagram account, with a photo of their daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, three, in cute pastel-coloured outfits.

Comedian-actress Mindy Kaling, 42, joined in the festivities and posted a photo of the back view of her with her two kids, Katherine, four, and Spencer, one.

She wrote: "Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter. Also, it's one of the only times it's socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did."

