SINGAPORE - Actor Shane Pow regrets getting "complacent" after his backpack, containing about $8,000 worth of cash and valuables, was stolen in a smash-and-grab car break-in in the United States.

Speaking to The Straits Times over the phone on Friday (March 11), the 31-year-old says: "My mistake was that I left my backpack in the car at the bottom of the seat. Because it was very heavy, I thought it's okay to leave it since we were just grabbing a quick lunch down the road from where we parked."