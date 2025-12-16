Rob Reiner’s son, arrested for parents’ murder, struggled with drug addiction

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan and Jake Reiner attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sept 9, 2025.

LOS ANGELES - Director Rob Reiner struggled with how to end a movie that was inspired by his son Nick’s years-long battle with heroin addiction and the impact of his substance abuse on the family.

On the day the final ‍scene ​of Being Charlie was set to be filmed, Reiner decided to conclude the movie ‍with the lead character not fully recovered but on his way to a better life.

“It’s a tough ending,” Rob Reiner told podcaster Marc ​Maron in ​2016.

But he added, “It’s hopeful and honest. His relationship isn’t perfect with his father, but it’s better than it was and it’s going to get better.”

On Dec 15 , Nick Reiner was arrested for the murder of his parents , Rob and ‍Michele Reiner, after the couple were found dead at their Los Angeles home .

Nick Reiner began using drugs at age 15, ​Rob Reiner said on the podcast. At 19, after ⁠several stints in rehabilitation facilities, the younger Reiner decided to start writing about his experiences.

Father and son worked to develop the writings into a movie directed by Rob Reiner, maker of acclaimed films including The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.

“It was the most personal thing I’ve ​ever been involved in,” Rob Reiner said of Being Charlie, which was released in 2015. “It’s one of the most emotional and satisfying creative experiences I’ve ‌ever had.”

Nick Reiner, now 32, spoke openly over the ​years about his struggles with substance abuse.

He told People magazine in 2016 that he had been homeless at times when he was on the run and refusing to go into rehab. He said he had at least 17 stays in rehab facilities.

“When I was out there, I could’ve died,” Nick Reiner said. He added that he had left his last rehab facility at age 19 and had “gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family”.

Rob and Michele Reiner, who married in ‍1989 after meeting on the set of When Harry Met Sally, had two other children: a son, Jake, and ​daughter, Romy.

The family posed for photographs together in September at the Hollywood premiere of Rob Reiner’s film Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Pictures ​showed Nick with a shaved head and a beard, the only person not smiling.

Reiner’s ‌first marriage was to Penny Marshall, who starred in the TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley, and was also a producer and director. He was an adoptive father to Marshall’s daughter.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” Tracy Reiner told NBC News on Dec 15 . “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

Romy Reiner’s affection for her dad was evident in photos and videos the 28-year-old posted in the past few years on social media.

“Thankful for family,” she wrote two weeks ago under a series of pictures from a seaside location. Two of the shots showed her next to her father in the water.

In May, a video showed the pair discussing her father’s three rules of getting older. “Number one - never pass up a bathroom,” Rob Reiner joked.

An October 2024 video featured Romy Reiner cutting her father’s hair while asking him if he would pay for plastic surgery to help boost her career.

Celebrity friends of the Reiners remembered the love the couple had for their family.

“They loved their kids so much, and they never stopped trying to be really good parents,” journalist Maria Shriver wrote on social media.

Spinal Tap actor Harry Shearer remembered Rob Reiner as funny and smart and said Michele Reiner had been a good friend to his own wife.

“This is unspeakable, the stuff of Greek tragedy,” Shearer said of the killings. REUTERS