Rita Wilson celebrates husband Tom Hanks' milestone 65th birthday

LOS ANGELES - Actress Rita Wilson, who has been married to actor Tom Hanks for 33 years, celebrated his 65th birthday on July 9 in an Instagram post.

She shared a photo of the Oscar-winning actor of Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994) on a bike against a backdrop of rolling hills and captioned it: "Riding into 65 better than ever. Happy birthday to the love of my life! Xox."

One of the most beloved and well-paid actors in Hollywood, Hanks also received a number of birthday wishes in the comments from big names such as actress Julia Roberts, supermodel Cindy Crawford and singer-songwriter Lauren Christy.

Wilson, 64, had previously posted on their wedding anniversary in April, writing: "33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man. Love wins."

The celebrity couple, who have two sons together, have been through thick and thin in recent years, such as when they both were infected in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020 and when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.