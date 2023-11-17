Rio's Christ the Redeemer welcomes Taylor Swift to Brazil for concerts, singer gets own comic book

RIO DE JANEIRO – The world’s most famous statue of Jesus Christ, the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, welcomed pop superstar Taylor Swift to town ahead of her first set of concerts to a massive audience in Brazil.

The iconic figure, known for its spread-open arms, donned a white, projected “Welcome to Brasil” T-shirt to greet the American singer-songwriter.

After performing in the United States, Mexico and Argentina, Swift, 33, is bringing her Eras Tour to Brazil for concerts that have been a long time coming after the pandemic caused her to cancel her previous dates in the country.

She is set to perform over three shows in Rio for the first time on Nov 17 to 19, with three more scheduled for the following weekend in Sao Paulo.

She arrived in scorching-hot Rio on her private jet earlier on Nov 16, while Brazilian Swifties organised an online campaign calling for the homage at the nearly 30m-tall monument.

The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the monument, accepted their request, but only if Swifties donate 20,000 units of panettone, a sweet bread eaten at Christmas, and clean water as part of a fund-raiser to support local charities.

Christ the Redeemer frequently projects messages or visuals in support of social and cultural causes. In July, the statue displayed a clock to symbolise the urgent state of the climate crisis. In 2020, an array of flags of countries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was displayed.