Rihanna shares first video of her baby boy

NEW YORK – Megastar Rihanna has, for the first time, shared a video of her son, who was born to her and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

The 45-second video on TikTok, the singer’s first on the social media platform, has attracted some 15.7 million views and 4.4 million likes since it was posted last Saturday.

In the video titled Hacked, the baby boy smiles and gurgles and makes a grab for her phone as Rihanna says: “You’re trying to get mummy’s phone?“

The 34-year-old entertainment and fashion mogul behind the hits Umbrella (2007) and Diamonds (2012) gave birth earlier in 2022, but no other details had been made public.

The Barbadian singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, in recent years has become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful make-up, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Rumours that she and A$AP Rocky, 34, were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed in 2021 that their romance was official.

Rihanna made a highly anticipated return to music in October with a new single titled Lift Me Up, which was on the soundtrack for the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). She will headline the Super Bowl half-time show in February. AFP