Rihanna says pregnancy dressing is both challenging and fun

LOS ANGELES - Singer Rihanna has opened up about her pregnancy style after news broke on Jan 31 that she is expecting a baby with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Instead of the loose flowing dresses favoured by most pregnant women, she had been photographed out and about in daring outfits which flaunt her baby bump.

On her Instagram account last week, she had shared photos of her in an all-black ensemble with a lace-up top that showed off her boobs and burgeoning belly, and another outfit with a cropped top that was barely held together with a front tie.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the 33-year-old singer and founder of beauty brand Fenty Beauty said at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles on Friday (Feb 11) evening.

She wore a top and bottom which appeared to be made out of string that allowed glimpses of her baby bump.

She added it was "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with pregnancy fashion, as it helped her feel confident these days.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day'. But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.