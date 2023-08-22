Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby No. 2

LOS ANGELES – Rihanna, 35, has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said Monday.

The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of the month, American entertainment outlet TMZ said.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived Aug 3 in Los Angeles,” TMZ said.

“We don’t yet know the kiddo’s name, but we do know it starts with ‘R’ and it’s a boy.”

Entertainment site People also confirmed the news, citing sources.

The Lift Me Up singer welcomed her first child, son Rza, in May last year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 34, started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year’s Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.

Since releasing Anti in early 2016, Rihanna has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

The Grammy winner has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. AFP