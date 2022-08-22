Rick Astley recreates iconic music video

LOS ANGELES • English singer Rick Astley has breathed new life into the music video of his iconic song Never Gonna Give You Up (1987).

The 56-year-old recently appeared in an advertisement for CSAA Insurance Group and recreated almost the same scenes from the original video.

His outfit, including a striped shirt under a black blazer, was similar to that in the original video. He was also pictured in similar settings. And the advertisement featured dancers wearing the shirts of the insurance firm.

One of them played on the lyrics by checking off a list of things the insurance firm would not do - never give you up, never let you down, never run around and desert you, and never say goodbye.

In a nod to pandemic times, the advertisement showed Astley in three different settings in a Zoom meeting, as he asked his clones: "Is this still a thing?"

Astley said in a statement that paying homage to the video "has been an amazing trip down memory lane". "The song has been so good to me, and I'm thrilled to be working with another iconic brand that has certainly stood the test of time."

He released the song on July 27, 1987, when he was 21.

He marked the 35th anniversary of the song this year when he wrote on social media on July 27: "Never Gonna Give You Up is 35 years old today. If it was a person it would be old enough to be President according to US law."

He said he appreciated the love, fun and laughter that surrounded the song and added: "Here's to the next 35."