Riches from their parents: World’s youngest billionaires all inherited their wealth

This is the first time in 15 years that no self-made billionaire under 30 exists. PHOTOS: AFP, LIVIAVOIGTA/INSTAGRAM, AFP, ALEXANDRA ANDRESEN/FACEBOOK
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
May 25, 2024, 12:20 PM
Published
May 25, 2024, 12:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Being born with a silver spoon helps. All the better if it is made of platinum. According to a list by American business magazine Forbes in April, every one of the world’s 15 youngest billionaires is an heir.

This is also the first time in 15 years that no self-made billionaire – based on US dollars – under 30 exists, according to the list. DoorDash co-founders Andy Fang and Stanley Tang, as well as Gymshark founder and chief executive Ben Francis, who all made the list in previous years, have crossed 30. Newly-minted billionaire singer Taylor Swift is 34.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top