Riches from their parents: World’s youngest billionaires all inherited their wealth

SINGAPORE – Being born with a silver spoon helps. All the better if it is made of platinum. According to a list by American business magazine Forbes in April, every one of the world’s 15 youngest billionaires is an heir.

This is also the first time in 15 years that no self-made billionaire – based on US dollars – under 30 exists, according to the list. DoorDash co-founders Andy Fang and Stanley Tang, as well as Gymshark founder and chief executive Ben Francis, who all made the list in previous years, have crossed 30. Newly-minted billionaire singer Taylor Swift is 34.