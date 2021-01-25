Reunited at last: Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao; Christopher Lee and Fann Wong

After almost a year apart, Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang, 36, has finally reunited with her husband, Chinese singer Li Ronghao, 35.

She posted on Weibo on Friday (Jan 22): "End of quarantine", followed by a generic photo the next day of a little girl hugging a dog, adding: "We meet again."

The couple, who do not have children, had been away from each other for more than 300 days due to their packed work schedules and the global pandemic.

The mandatory quarantine times made it impossible for them to meet in between their work commitments.

This marked the longest time the two, who dated for almost five years before marrying in September 2019, had not seen each other.

She had previously confessed that she used to cry during the early part of their forced separation, but video calls and text messages helped them to keep the long-distance flame alive.

Similarly, home-grown actors Christopher Lee and Fann Wong have been using video calls to keep in touch while he was in Taiwan the past four months.

He was there to film an iQiyi series, Pursuers, with Taiwanese actor Vic Chou, while she remained in Singapore to take care of their six-year-old son Zed.

However, he has returned to Singapore and served his quarantine at an undisclosed location.

While he was there, he posted on Saturday (Jan 23) an adorable photo taken from his window of Fann and Zed in a field below his window, forming heart shapes with their arms.

"What a heartwarming surprise," he wrote in Chinese, adding that this is what it feels like to be able to see but not touch the loved ones you miss.

Yesterday, the family of three was finally reunited, with Fann posting a photo on Instagram of him hugging their son.

She wrote: "Four months of longing. Just waiting for this moment."





Christopher Lee and Fann Wong have been using video calls to keep in touch while he was in Taiwan. PHOTOS: FANN WONG/INSTAGRAM, CHRISTOPHER LEE/INSTAGRAM



The actor had reportedly turned down a project in Taiwan just so he could return to Singapore to see his family.

But this reunion will be a short one, as he is due to leave again in another two months for more overseas work.

In the meantime, he is looking forward to mundane daily tasks, such as chauffeuring his son, who just started primary one this year, to school every morning.

Being back in Singapore was also a joy for actor Andie Chen, 35, who had been in Taipei for almost half a year to help take care of his children, Aden, six, and Avery, four.





Andie Chen, his wife Kate Pang and their children. PHOTO: KATEPANG311/INSTAGRAM



He posted a photo of his Taiwanese wife, actress Kate Pang, 37, kissing his cheek on Sunday (Jan 24) on Instagram: "We are home!"

The family made the decision in the middle of last year (2020) to base themselves in Taipei.

The former Mediacorp actor, who has Taiwanese permanent resident status, had job offers there, while Pang had work in Singapore.

They relocated to be closer to her parents so that they could help with the children.

On Monday (Jan 25), Pang posted a family photo of them frolicking at a pool in Singapore, saying: "From winter to summer. First things first, we must go swimming."