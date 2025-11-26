Reunions and surprises from Talentime alumni, Benjamin Kheng and more

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Faridah Ali, Gerry Rezel, Max Surin, Clement Chow and Ann Hussein are part of the Sing60 Talentime All-Stars, a group made up of singers popular in the 1970s and 1980s.

SINGAPORE – Until the 1980s, there was no bigger stage for budding Singaporean singers than Talentime.

The annual singing competition, which had its roots in radio in 1949 before moving to television in 1967, will be back in the spotlight at the two-day Sing60 Music Festival. The event, a celebration of the sonic culture of Singapore’s last six decades, spotlights more than 50 home-grown music acts. Sing60 takes place at Fort Canning Park on Dec 6 and 7.

Among the acts are a supergroup made up of Talentime winners and finalists from the 1970s and 1980s – Ann Hussein, Clement Chow, Faridah Ali, Gerry Rezel and Max Surin.

While some of the alumni have performed together in recent years, Sing60 will be the first time all five – billed as the Talentime All-Stars – are gathered on the same stage in a nostalgic stroll down memory lane.

The quintet’s repertoire on Dec 7 is set to feature a medley of songs they sang on the talent show – like George Michael’s Careless Whisper, Johnny Nash’s I Can See Clearly Now and The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun – in a segment dubbed Homegrown Icons.

Taking place over both days, the segment will also include performances by contemporary acts such as Benjamin Kheng, Shabir, Glenn Yong, Iman Fandi and Mavis Hee.

Reminisces 72-year-old Rezel, who with Faridah, 64, was part of Variations, the runner-up of Talentime 1978: “Talentime was the only showcase at the time. We didn’t have mobile phones or other distractions. If you were lucky enough to get on, all of Singapore was watching.”

While most of them are active behind the scenes as vocal coaches and music producers, Sing60 will be the rare chance to see them in the spotlight again.

Talentime All-Stars will perform a medley of old tunes that they sang on the television singing contest. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Chow, 64, who has been a kidney dialysis patient for four years, says: “I’m glad I can still sing. It means something because of my health. The joy of being able to sing is something that’s hard to describe.”

Best known as the singer behind National Day Parade favourite Count On Me Singapore (1986), he was part of 1982 Talentime champs The Dissonant Affair.

Ann, 63, the 1980 winner, adds: “To be able to come back together and do the kind of thing that we like to do is a privilege.”

Faridah, who is now a psychologist, says: “Singing is life for me, and I’m so blown away by the opportunity to sing with my friends.”

Surin, the oldest at 74, took part in several editions of Talentime, including in 1971 and 1978. Still actively performing with veteran pop group Tokyo Square, he says it is an honour to collaborate with the current generation of “great young singers” at Sing60.

The Straits Times catches up with other Singaporean artistes on the Sing60 line-up to find out what local music fans can expect on the two stages at Fort Canning Green and the Battlebox.

Benjamin Kheng to share stage with mystery special guests

Singapore singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng is looking forward to watching the other acts at Sing60. PHOTO: ABIG MANAGEMENT

Singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, 35, has something up his sleeve for fans at his Sing60 set on Dec 6 , and he is staying tight-lipped so he does not ruin the surprise.

On how it will stand apart from all the other gigs he has played in 2025, the member of local pop quartet The Sam Willows, who are on an indefinite hiatus, teases: “It’s really different because I get to share it with people I greatly admire and watched growing up.

“We’re also tucking away some surprises in the set that I think people might enjoy.”

Kheng, whose shows in 2025 have included the National Day Parade and President’s Challenge Night, is looking forward to watching home-grown bands he grew up with, such as The Great Spy Experiment and Pleasantry, as well as newer groups like Curb and Motifs.

“The music scene is so eclectic, there’s definitely something for everyone,” he says of Sing60. “But more than that, it’s a nice snapshot of where we are artistically, 60 years on. Very rarely do we get a bill where a pop act opens for a hardcore band. I think that’s sick.”

Imran Ajmain’s happy homecoming

Singapore singer-songwriter Imran Ajmain has been based in Malaysia since 2007. PHOTO: SING60

One of Malaysia-based home-grown singer-songwriter Imran Ajmain’s biggest hits is a romantic tune, Selamat Ulang Tahun Sayang (2009), which translates to “Happy Birthday Love”.

When he performs it at Sing60 on Dec 6, the track will be dedicated to his home country and the nation’s year-long 60th birthday celebrations.

The 44-year-old, whose career spans more than two decades, moved to Malaysia in 2007 after his R&B ballad Seribu Tahun (A Thousand Years, 2006) became a hit, when it was used as the theme song of 2007 Malaysian TV drama Kerana Cintaku Saerah (Because Of My Love For Saerah).

Performing on home soil will always be special for him, and he is excited about playing with fellow home-grown musicians. “Sing60 is a celebration of my homecoming. Also, I know all the artistes and bands performing, as they’ve kept me attached to Singapore through the years.”

The Great Spy Experiment’s fans chose their set list

The Great Spy Experiment’s Sing60 set list is decided by their fans. PHOTO: THE GREAT SPY EXPERIMENT

Indie rock group The Great Spy Experiment’s Sing60 performance on Dec 7 will be decided by their fans.

Frontman Saiful Idris, 46, says: “In September, we asked our fans on social media to help us shape the set list for the show , so this one carries their voice.”

The quintet, formed in 2005 and best known for songs from their 2007 debut album Flower Show Riots, reformed in 2023 after an eight-year hiatus. They have won awards such as Favourite Breakout Band at the Power98 Singapore Music Awards 2006, and played at local festivals such as Baybeats and ZoukOut, as well as gigs in countries such as France and England.

Being able to perform in a festival that celebrates Singapore music is special, Saiful says. “Since returning, we’ve had to be very intentional about the shows we play, and Sing60 was one we simply couldn’t turn down.

“The Singaporean indie music scene is huge, made up not just of musicians, but also the creatives, fans and people working tirelessly behind the scenes. To be able to represent that community in a show that celebrates the story of Singaporean music means a great deal to us.”

A Vacant Affair want to bring their music to the masses

Singapore post-hardcore band A Vacant Affair recently reunited after going on hiatus in 2019. PHOTO: TIMOTHY STUART WEE

Post-hardcore band A Vacant Affair, formed in 2003, are used to performing to niche music crowds at indie shows. But they also relish playing to an audience who might not be familiar with their discography, such as the Sing60 crowd.

Says guitarist Rudi Osman, 40: “Sing60 means a lot to us as we have always enjoyed performing not just for people interested in our niche subcultures of independent and hardcore music, but also for the general public.

“We fancy our music as being relatable to the masses, so that’s why we look forward to connecting with the diverse crowd of local music lovers that Sing60 is bringing together.”

The four-man group recently reunited after going on hiatus in 2019.

On Dec 6, A Vacant Affair will play songs from their 2006 self-titled EP, 2008 album Reasons To Leave, and an unreleased track.

It will not be the first time the band are performing at Fort Canning Park. In 2008, they played a set there as part of music festival SingFest, which included international pop acts such as Alicia Keys and Pussycat Dolls.

Says Rudi: “The venue was so comfortable and I remember joining my friends for a picnic before heading onstage to play.”

EJ Missy spins with new-gen DJ

Singapore DJ and electronic music artiste EJ Missy has been active in the nightlife scene since the 2000s. PHOTO: SING60

A regular name not just in the local nightlife circuit but also at nightspots in regional cities like Kuala Lumpur, DJ and electronic music artiste EJ Missy has been holding court on the dance floor since the 2000s.

Describing her Dec 7 set as “old-school techno with a Singapore soul”, she is excited about spinning with Taz Angullia, a more recent name in the home-grown techno scene. “It’s not just two DJs playing music side by side – it’s two eras speaking to each other,” she says.

Expect raw 1990s grit, rolling percussion and minimal melodies that hit hard during her set.

“It will be a journey, rather than a playlist,” EJ says. “And going back-to-back with a new-gen techno DJ brings that contrast – old weight meeting new edge. If you leave thinking ‘I didn’t know techno could feel and sound like that’, I’ve done my job.”

Sing60 Music Festival celebrates the diversity of the Singapore music scene. PHOTO: SING60

Book It/Sing60 Music Festival

Where: Fort Canning Park

When: Dec 6 and 7, from 3pm

Admission: Tickets are available via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) at $40 for a one-day pass and $60 for a two-day pass. They are also eligible for purchase using SG Culture Pass credits

Info: For full line-up and details, go to sing60fest.com