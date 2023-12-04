Returning to Faraway Downs: Baz Luhrmann retells his 2008 film Australia as a series

LOS ANGELES – Now airing on Disney+, the new six-part drama Faraway Downs stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman in a story the actors and writer-director Baz Luhrmann first told 15 years ago.

This is because the show is an extended version of their 2008 film Australia, a sweeping epic romance set during World War II.

Like the movie, the series follows an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman), as she takes over her late husband’s cattle ranch in the Australian outback.

But to save it from falling into the wrong hands, she is forced to work with a rugged cowboy figure known only as The Drover (Jackman).

In an interview with The Straits Times, Luhrmann says he, Kidman and Jackman – who are all Australian – were excited to revisit the story, which will be told using scenes from the original film along with previously unseen footage and additional dialogue recorded by the stars.

And it was a trip down memory lane to all the highs and lows of making Australia.

“We all have memories of what an extraordinary time it was,” the 61-year-old film-maker says.

“We went through so many dramatic obstacles – like it raining for the first time in a hundred years (in that part of the outback).

“But there were beautiful things too, like Nicole getting pregnant towards the end of it. And it was such a magical moment for her,” Luhrmann says of his 56-year-old leading lady, who that year gave birth to the first of her two daughters.

They are now aged 15 and 13, and she shares them with her Australian singer-husband Keith Urban, 56.

No new footage was filmed for Faraway Downs, but Kidman and Jackman, 55, were “ready to just jump on and do the voices” for additional dialogue to accompany some of the unseen footage, Luhrmann says.

And Kidman – who won a Best Actress Oscar for the biographical drama The Hours (2002) – and Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men superhero films from 2000 to 2017, were both able to precisely recreate how they sounded 15 years ago.

“Both of them were working in heavy accent – Hugh’s got this extremely broad, Aussie cowboy sound, and Nicole was English,” Luhrmann says.

“But the great thing about actors is they can listen to themselves and reproduce their own voices from that many years ago.”

The film-maker, who also helmed musical movies such as Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Elvis (2022), says the new series allowed him to do much more with the story.

“The film is like a meal, but we really made an epic banquet (with the show).

“There were so many areas of storytelling and things we’d shot that we weren’t able to do (in the film).”