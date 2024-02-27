Remake of iconic 1980s drama Shogun shifts focus to Japanese characters

LOS ANGELES – Broadcast in 1980 and starring American actor Richard Chamberlain alongside legendary Japanese star Toshiro Mifune, the Emmy-winning series Shogun was ground-breaking television.

A tale of power struggles in 17th-century feudal Japan as seen through the eyes of an English sailor, it had Japanese actors speaking their native tongue and was the first Hollywood production shot entirely on location in Japan.

A hit in the United States and elsewhere, the drama was, for many viewers, their first in-depth look at Japan’s history and culture, and sparked unprecedented interest in the country.

But as much as the creators of a new remake admire the original, they tell The Straits Times they wanted to tilt the focus more towards the Japanese characters rather than telling the whole story from the Englishman’s perspective.

Now available on Disney+, the 10-episode historical drama Shogun is adapted from British author James Clavell’s sprawling 1975 novel of the same name, which also inspired the 1980 show.

A work of fiction, the book borrows from historical figures such as William Adams, an Englishman who became a samurai under one of the shogun, or military leaders who ruled feudal Japan.

In the new series, Japanese star Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Toranaga, a feudal lord trying to outfox his rivals.

British actor Cosmo Jarvis is Major Blackthorne, an English sailor swept up in these rivalries after being shipwrecked in Japan.

And New Zealand actress Anna Sawai is Lady Mariko, a high-born woman who becomes Blackthorne’s translator and finds her loyalties torn.