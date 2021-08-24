Red Velvet's Joy and singer Crush dating

SEOUL • K-pop girl group Red Velvet's Joy is confirmed to be dating R&B and hip-hop singer Crush, according to statements from their management agencies yesterday.

Red Velvet's agency, SM Entertainment, and Crush's P Nation both said: "They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings towards each other."

Joy, 24, who made her debut in the popular girl group in 2014, collaborated with Crush, 29, on a chart-topping single, Mayday, in May last year.

He even said at the time that "she's got the most beautiful voice that's impossible to replace".

The pair reportedly became close after working together and bonded over their shared love of dogs.

Crush, who has had several hits since his 2014 debut album Crush On You, enlisted for South Korea's mandatory military service in November last year, which lasts about 18 months.

After news of their romance broke, fans flooded the comments sections of both their Instagram accounts with messages of congratulations and support, and also asked for photos of them as a couple.