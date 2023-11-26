Reclusive Hong Kong singer Sandy Lam warns fans of fake Facebook account impersonating her

HONG KONG – Singer Sandy Lam has rarely been seen in public since her last album 0 was released in 2018.

The reclusive Hong Kong pop diva has also not posted on her Facebook account since 2021.

However, the 57-year-old resurfaced on the social media platform on Nov 24 to warn her followers about a fake account called Sandy Lam Fans Chat that has been impersonating Lam and her management team, and interacting with some fans.

Calling such actions “absolutely unacceptable”, Lam and her management team emphasised in the post that they “have never and will not ever send private messages to any account or invite anyone to join Line discussions through public comments”, adding that a police report had been made. Line, like WhatsApp, is a mobile messenger app.

Lam, known for hit songs such as Home Again Without You (1990) and At Least I Still Have You (2000), has kept a relatively low profile after breaking up with her Hong Kong drummer boyfriend of eight years, Jun Kung, in 2020.

She is rumoured to be residing in England with her daughter Renee, 25, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Taiwanese musician Jonathan Lee.