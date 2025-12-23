Reboot of Anaconda is ‘absolutely absurd, insane and really dumb’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LOS ANGELES – Despite poor reviews, the cheesy horror movie Anaconda (1997) – which starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Owen Wilson as a film crew terrorised by a giant anaconda in the Amazon – became a cult classic.

Its three sequels (2004 to 2009) were similarly panned. But the franchise is being revived by a new reboot, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 25 and makes a point of not taking itself too seriously.

Anaconda follows a group of middle-aged friends, played by American comedy stars Jack Black, Paul Rudd and Steve Zahn. They decide to fulfil a childhood dream by remaking the 1997 film, their favourite horror movie.

But in the jungle, things fall apart for the bumbling amateur film-makers, who find themselves being hunted by an enormous anaconda.

At the movie’s recent Los Angeles premiere, the actors say they fully embraced the fact they were making a silly, escapist film.

Rudd, who played the title role in the Ant-Man superhero franchise (2015 to 2013), had a blast with his hilarious co-stars.

“There’s nothing better than working with talented, funny people and doing something that is fun and funny,” the 56-year-old says.

“The world is on fire, and it’s nice to sit around with people you love, so hopefully people will have that experience watching the movie,” adds Rudd, who has starred in hit comedy films such as Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004).

He and Black had worked together before on Anchorman and the musical comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), in which they played the late musicians John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

But this was their first months-long shoot together, and Rudd got to see exactly why Black is one of Hollywood’s biggest comedy stars.

“Jack Black, as everyone knows, is a tsunami of talent.

“But the one thing I wouldn’t have guessed is just how much work he puts into it. He memorises the scenes and goes over everything days before so that he can get everything down. His work ethic is unmatched,” Rudd says.

Black, known for comedy hits such as School Of Rock (2003), returns the compliment.

“Paul has an encyclopaedic memory and he’s got the fastest mind in comedy. His improvisations are astounding and it was an incredible thing to watch,” says the 56-year-old, who also voiced the title role in the Kung Fu Panda animated franchise (2008 to 2024).

But the two are polar opposites when it comes to preparation.

Black says: “I need at least three days in advance to memorise a scene. If you give me pages the night before, or thought of some great new gags, I can do it, but I struggle. But Paul, he’s a genius.”

For Zahn, 58, this story shows how little can separate chasing one’s artistic dreams and simply being delusional.

“It’s a very thin line,” jokes the actor. He starred in the music film That Thing You Do! (1996) and the first season of the comedy anthology The White Lotus (2021 to present).

But there is no need to think too deeply about Anaconda, which is meant to be pure, goofy fun.

“This movie is absolutely absurd, insane and really dumb. And you know what’s great about it? It knows it’s dumb,” Zahn adds.

“That’s the secret sauce that I think makes it special, and it’s kind of what we need right now. It’s going to be a nice escape.”

In that sense, he believes the film is something of a throwback.

“I had a conversation about this saying, ‘Whatever happened to those movies that Jack and Paul and I made in the 1990s that were just stupid, but were great,” he says. He was possibly referring to offbeat comedies such as his film Safe Men (1998), Rudd’s The Size Of Watermelons (1996) and Black’s Airborne (1993).

Zahn adds: “They got panned by critics, but everybody seemed to watch them and like them. So it’s nice to go back and play an idiot.”