Rebecca Lim, who is trying for a baby, not scared of playing spooked new mum in horror film Confinement

SINGAPORE – A horror film about a first-time mother who begins experiencing strange things when her confinement nanny moves in to take care of her baby may seem like a taboo project for a new bride.

But local actress Rebecca Lim is raring to go.

The 36-year-old, who tied the knot with husband Matthew Webster in November 2022, takes the lead in the upcoming local psychological thriller Confinement, written and directed by home-grown film-maker Kelvin Tong (The Maid, 2005) and co-starring Cynthia Koh as the mysterious confinement nanny fleeing her abusive husband.

At a press event on Tuesday to celebrate the start of production, Lim – who is trying for a baby off-screen – says: “There were people who asked me if I was sure I wanted to be in this (movie) because it involves getting pregnant, having a kid and strange things happening to someone who just gave birth.

“But I’m very good at compartmentalising. I’m very clear that this is just part of my work, and a good script doesn’t come along very often.”

Lim was approached by Tong, 51, for the role even before she got engaged in 2021. However, the pandemic held the filming up.

Tong, whose last feature film was the exorcism horror The Faith Of Anna Waters (2016), jokes: “When it finally came time to shoot again, I saw the news that Becks (Rebecca) was getting married. I was, like, ‘Oh, will she be too happy to film this now?‘”

Despite Confinement’s potentially anxiety-inducing take on parenthood, Lim says the role might be good practice for motherhood.

“We have to hold and act with a real baby, so maybe it helps,” she says.

And absence will make the heart grow fonder for Lim and her husband, since filming starts on Feb 22 in Malaysia and is slated to last for a month.

Confinement is the second in a string of four Mandarin films that streaming platform iQiyi and local film production house Clover Films are set to co-produce, following 2022’s Reunion Dinner.

The film is presented in association with G.H.Y Culture & Media, Celestial Tiger Entertainment and Boku Films.