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SINGAPORE – Home-grown actor Elvin Ng has shared details of a months-long battle with severe sandfly bites. He required steroid injections after conventional treatments failed to ease the inflammation.

In an Instagram post on June 18, the 45-year-old documented himself receiving a series of injections to treat bite wounds that had lingered for four months. Accompanying videos showed Ng clutching a plush toy while bracing himself for the procedure.

The actor said that the ordeal began about four months ago, after he was bitten while sunbathing at his regular Sentosa beach spot. What initially appeared to be ordinary insect bites later developed into a prolonged allergic reaction that left him struggling with intense itchiness and inflamed wounds.

“So yes that is me going through another round of steroid injections,” he wrote in his post. Earlier treatments, including antihistamines and steroid creams, had failed to resolve the problem.

Ng said the condition became increasingly difficult to manage because the wounds had formed thick scabs, preventing topical medication from penetrating the affected areas.

Describing the reaction as unusually severe, he added that he is probably highly allergic to sandfly bites and where he was bitten had become “really inflamed and unbearable”.

Despite appearing apprehensive in the videos, the Kid U Not actor (2026) later reassured followers that the injections were manageable. “It’s actually not that painful,” he wrote, crediting ice packs and his plush toy companion for helping him get through the treatment.

The actor also used his post to warn beachgoers about the tiny insects, sharing that he has since learnt the importance of applying insect repellent even during casual beach outings.

The health setback comes just months after Ng underwent emergency surgery for a detached retina. In February, he sought medical attention after noticing a dark shadow in his field of vision and was advised to undergo immediate surgery to prevent permanent damage to his eyesight.

Over the years, Ng has also spoken about other medical issues , including knee injuries that required surgery and sports-related ailments stemming from his active lifestyle.

He appeared to be taking the sandfly bites in stride. He joked in his post: “Me not really liking sandflies is an understatement, but maybe I love injections now.”