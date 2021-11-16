Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian draws flak for her lap dance at friend's wedding

LOS ANGELES - Netizens are not impressed with a video of American reality television star Kourtney Kardashian getting affectionate with her drummer fiance Travis Barker at a friend's wedding.

The short video, which is making the rounds on platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, shows Kardashian giving her husband-to-be a lapdance while All The Small Things, a 2000 hit by Barker's pop-punk band Blink-182, plays over the speakers.

Other guests around them, which include Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, are seen cheering them on.

The occasion was the wedding of PR company owner Simon Huck and finance executive Phil Riportella, which was also attended by celebrities such as singer John Legend and model Hailey Bieber.

A Twitter user described Kardashian and Barker's behaviour as "tacky", "cringeworthy" and "disrespectful" to the other guests. A Reddit user writes: "This kind of behaviour belongs more at a strip club and not at a wedding."

Still, there were others who were more supportive.

"I love how confident and free she's become with Travis, she's doing whatever she wants, not worrying about what anyone thinks now," writes another Twitter user.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, have been in a relationship since January and were engaged in October.