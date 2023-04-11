Kim Kardashian to star in new season of American Horror Story

LOS ANGELES – American reality television star Kim Kardashian is swapping her domestic drama for something scripted with an appearance on cult show American Horror Story (2011 to present).

The socialite and billionaire businesswoman posted an eerie video on Monday to her 352 million Instagram followers, confirming that she will be joining the series alongside regular Emma Roberts.

The brief video includes an off-key rendition of nursery rhyme Rock-A-Bye Baby and the whispered line: “Emma and Kim are delicate.”

Kardashian, 42, will co-star with Roberts, 32, in the show’s upcoming 12th season, which is partially based on an upcoming book, Delicate Condition by horror novelist Danielle Valentine.

The novel, due for release in August, has been described in online advertisements as a “thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens”.

A cover blurb from American author Andrea Bartz calls it a “feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby”.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement that the show’s writer Halley Feiffer had crafted “a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done”.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

Kardashian first came to public attention as a member of heiress Paris Hilton’s entourage, but gained global notoriety with the release of a 2007 sex tape with her former boyfriend, singer Ray J.

That was followed by the long-running reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021) and its spin-offs, in which viewers get insights into the lives of the uber-wealthy family.

As well as a now-dissolved high-profile marriage to rapper Kanye West, Kardashian has also built a business empire selling lingerie and beauty products.

She appeared in a handful of films in the late 2000s and recently voiced a character in Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021). American Horror Story will be her first scripted on-screen venture in a decade. AFP, REUTERS