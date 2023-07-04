Ready for the Great War of getting Taylor Swift tickets? These SingPost outlets may be your best shot

SINGAPORE – American pop star Taylor Swift’s six National Stadium gigs in March 2024 look set to be some of the most in-demand concerts here ever.

With Singapore being the only South-east Asian stop in her global Eras Tour, many anticipate it will be a blood sport to snag tickets to see the 33-year-old live, as her fans – also known as Swifties – from around the region will enter the fray.

Singapore Swifties have three ways to secure their tickets.

First, there is the UOB presale from noon on Wednesday to 9am on Friday, exclusively for the bank’s cardholders.

Second, registered fans who have received an access code can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.sg during the general sale from noon on Friday till tickets sell out.

Third, these registered fans can choose to head to any of the 55 SingPost outlets during the general sale period.

With international fans expected to log on en masse to Ticketmaster.sg, the online queue number for Swift could well surpass the reported one million for British band Coldplay in June.

Swifties here seeking to maximise their chances can try going down to less crowded SingPost branches, where lines may be shorter than those at well-thronged outlets in shopping malls, business hubs and Housing Board estates.

This, however, is not a guarantee of success. SingPost employees at the four outlets The Straits Times visited on Monday estimated that only those in the first half of the queue were able to buy Coldplay tickets.

This means one’s best bet is to camp at the outlets as early as possible, even overnight, to be at the front of the queue once tickets drop at noon on Friday.

Fans looking to camp overnight should prepare their pre-registration e-mail to facilitate a faster check-out process, a portable phone charger to power through the night, foldable camping chairs and, most importantly, good company to keep morale high.

As Swift sings in ...Ready For It?, the first track of her sixth album Reputation (2017): Baby, let the games begin.

