Ready for it? Taylor Swift academic conferences to be held in Melbourne and Indiana

Seven universities in Australia and New Zealand will co-organise a three-day academic conference all about American megastar Taylor Swift.

Conference topics range from the psychological underpinnings of fandom to the theme “This city screams your name” which looks at the “impacts of international touring and large events, particularly Taylor Swift, on urban landscapes and the cultural identity of cities”.

Named “Swiftposium 2024”, the hybrid conference will be held from Feb 11 to 13, 2024 - both online and at The University of Melbourne in Parkville, Victoria - in the same month that Swift will hold The Eras Tour in Australia.

The Eras Tour, which will stretch from March 2023 to November 2024, will visit at least 20 countries and be held in cities such as Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Singapore and Toronto.

According to its website, the Swiftposium 2024 is for “scholars to engage in critical dialogue about Swift’s popularity and its profound implications on issues including gender, fandom, popular culture, literature, the economy, the music industry and more”.

The organisers invite academic researchers from Asia-Pacific to submit proposals for Swiftposium on a range of academic disciplines linked to the conference themes. The deadline for abstract submissions is Oct 31, 2023.

“Taylor Swift really does have a very concrete impact globally, across things that affect all of us,” Swiftposium organiser Jennifer Beckett from The University of Melbourne told the BBC, referring to topics like the role of women in industry, entertainment law, and even gross domestic product.

“World leaders are begging for her to bring The Eras Tour to their country because of the economic benefits that it brings,” Dr Beckett said.

According to an Insider article, research company QuestionPro found that The Eras Tour could result in US$4.6 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone. On average, Swifties were spending US$1,300 to head to The Eras Tour.

In the US, the Indiana University Arts and Humanities Council will hold a free but ticketed Taylor Swift conference from Nov 3 to 5 this year in Bloomington, Indiana.

Responding to The Straits Times’ queries, an Indiana University spokesman said more than 500 people have registered.

Participants are not required to attend the entire event, and can choose which panels they would like to attend.