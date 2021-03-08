Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

(REUTERS) In the wake of the explosive Oprah interview, reactions have poured in on social media, mostly voicing support for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan - though some criticised the couple.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

Serena Williams, US tennis player

"This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful."

British host Piers Morgan

"I'm not buying it. NOT BUYING IT. Meghan wanted it all. MONEY GRABBING ROYALS, you Nailed it OPRAH!"

Greg Kelly, Newsmax TV Host

"Maybe they should just make Oprah queen and call it a day."

Former Star Trek actor George Takei

"Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan's struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it."

Billie Jean King, former US tennis champion

"You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane."

Nina Parker, E! News Correspondent

"Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism."

Bernice King, youngest child of the late US civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

"The difference in treatment between Meghan and Kate is one of the clearest examples of the misogynoir at play & is a reminder that if they can do that to a Duchess, it's happening to Black women *everyday*."

Brittany Packnett Cunningham, US Black activist and podcast host