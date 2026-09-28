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Re-released Avengers: Endgame tops US box office; Doomsday tickets now on sale in S’pore

The re-release of the 2019 film comes ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which premieres in Singapore on Dec 17.

WASHINGTON – Avengers: Endgame Encore dominated the North American box office, grossing US$26 million (S$33.4 million) on its opening weekend, as hype builds over the return of the superhero franchise.

The re-release of the 2019 Walt Disney blockbuster comes ahead of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which premieres in Singapore on Dec 17.

Tickets for the Dec 17 release in Infinity Vision – a new certification for cinemas launched by Disney – go on sale on Sept 28.

In Disney’s words, Infinity Vision “will signify to audiences which auditoriums offer the biggest, brightest, and most immersive cinematic experiences”.

Two different colle ctib le posters will be up for grabs with every pair of tickets purchased, while stocks last.

Tickets for a special double feature of Avengers: Endgame Encore and Avengers: Doomsday also go on sale in Singapore on Sept 28.

Each double-bill purchase qualifies for the two collectible posters, while stocks last.

Avengers: Endgame holds the title of the second-highest-grossing film ever, raking in US$2.8 billion worldwide.

A sequel to Avengers: Endgame, Doomsday features a sprawling ensemble cast that includes Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie and Florence Pugh.

The story pits heroes from three different universes against Doctor Doom (Downey Jr), a supervillain threatening to destroy everything. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for a December 2027 release.

The first trailer for Doomsday, set 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts (2025), was released earlier in July.

In total, Avengers: Endgame Encore earned US$86 million worldwide over the weekend – including US$26 million from theatres in North America – according to estimates by box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

Taking second place at the North American box office over the weekend was Sony’s Resident Evil with an estimated US$23 million, for a global total over its first two weeks of over US$196 million, AFP news agency reported.

Heart Of The Beast, starring Brad Pitt as a former soldier and his loyal but traumatised combat dog as they survive in the Alaskan wilderness, brought in an estimated US$20 million on the continent for Paramount on its opening weekend, it said.

Rounding out the top five were Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson as reality TV host Chris Hansen, and animated family film Forgotten Island, according to Exhibitor Relations.