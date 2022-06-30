R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - R. Kelly was sentenced on Wednesday (June 29) to 30 years in prison, following the multiplatinum R&B singer's conviction for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

The sentence was imposed by US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September following a trial lasting over five weeks that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit I Believe I Can Fly since the early 2000s.

He is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehaviour during the #MeToo movement against such conduct by prominent men.

Earlier on Wednesday, several women who testified against Kelly during the trial spoke about how he had promised to mentor them and help them attain stardom, only to subject them to degrading sexual treatment and physical harm.

Many said the abuse led to mental health problems that persist.