Raunchy comedy Joy Ride puts Asian women front and centre – and behind the camera

AUSTIN, Texas – The cast and creators of the raunchy new movie Joy Ride compare it with adult-rated comedies such as Bridesmaids (2011) and The Hangover (2009), but with Asian women taking the lead on both sides of the camera.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, the film – which is rated R21 for sexual scenes and nudity – sees childhood pals Audrey (Ashley Park) and Lolo (Sherry Cola) take a trip through China to find Audrey’s birth mother, accompanied by their friends Kat (Stephanie Hsu) and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).

But their journey of self-discovery and debauchery soon goes sideways.

The movie is directed by Malaysian-American film-maker Adele Lim – co-writer of the hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – and co-written by Asian American writers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, who worked on the animated sitcom Family Guy (1999 to present).

Speaking at the South By Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas earlier in 2023, Lim – who made headlines in 2019 when she quit the Crazy Rich Asians sequel because she would have been paid less than co-writer Peter Chiarelli – says Joy Ride is a first for female Asian representation in Hollywood

“We haven’t really put Asian women front and centre the way we do in this movie,” says the 43-year-old director.

Park, the 32-year-old Korean-American star of Netflix comedy series Emily In Paris (2020 to present), agrees.

“I think it is the first of its kind. These are my favourite kinds of movies – Bridesmaids, The Hangover, you know, all these (R-rated) comedies that you can watch over and over again – and I never even thought it was accessible for me to be a part of one.”

Hsu – the Taiwanese-American actress who earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the Oscar-winning science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) – notes that all too often in Hollywood, Asian characters have been “the butt of the joke” in comedies.

“Now, we can laugh at ourselves and we are laughing at ourselves, and we’re completely imperfect, messy, turning every stereotype on its head and being unapologetically wild,” says the 32-year-old.

Cola, a Chinese-American comedian and actress, says: “This film is so unapologetic, funny, in your face, jaw-dropping and groundbreaking – and we happen to be Asian.”

The 33-year-old, who appeared in the drama Good Trouble (2019 to present), adds: “That’s what we want to do – we want to normalise this kind of storytelling and the cultural specifics are just the plus.”